Financial Comparison: Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) & CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wuhan General Group and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wuhan General Group and CECO Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.46 $1.43 million $0.20 69.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wuhan General Group and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Risk & Volatility

Wuhan General Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Wuhan General Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is a nutraceutical biotechnology company, which engages in the development of alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The company was founded by Xu Jie and Jeff Robinson on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

