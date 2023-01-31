Filecoin Price Tops $5.09 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $181.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00022317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 374,909,983 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

