Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 1.57% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $482,000.
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.
