Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at $360,731.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

