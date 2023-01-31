Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 26,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 18,224,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014,404. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

