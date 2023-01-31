Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 27,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 105,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Falco Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

