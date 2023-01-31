Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $655.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $537.00 to $655.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $697.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $644.28 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $676.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

