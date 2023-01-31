EXFO (TSE:EXF) Shares Down 0.6%

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.81. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

EXFO Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

