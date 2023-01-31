Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,500. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.77 and its 200-day moving average is $343.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

