Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. 754,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

