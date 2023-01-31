Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,660 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. 75,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

