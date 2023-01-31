Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,684 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. 113,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,140. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.