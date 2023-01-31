Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $220.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

