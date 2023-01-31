Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.22. The stock had a trading volume of 85,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,019. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

