Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

