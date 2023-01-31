Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

