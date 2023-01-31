Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

