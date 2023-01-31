Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.