Evoke Wealth LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

BAC opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $283.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

