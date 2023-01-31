Evoke Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.05. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

