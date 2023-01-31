Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

