Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 914 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

