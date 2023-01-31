Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $295.56.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

