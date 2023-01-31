Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

NYSE SYK opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.