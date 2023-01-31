Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 185 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $232.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.60.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

