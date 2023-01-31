EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

EverQuote Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $9,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 86.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

