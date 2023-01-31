Euro Coin Achieves Market Cap of $27.28 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $824,057.91 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,095,321 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

