Euler Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00023158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $53.23 million and $1.31 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00400467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.78 or 0.28120061 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00586815 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.