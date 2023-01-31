Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.64 or 0.00094069 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $175.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00406238 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015236 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00764272 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00580774 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00184572 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00196343 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,143,447 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
