Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.11

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.64) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Essentra Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essentra (FLRAF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.