Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 108,989,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,225,660. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 338.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,169.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

