Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ergo has a total market cap of $111.99 million and $1.13 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00007525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,779.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00403649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00771111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00575174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00185541 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,328,585 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

