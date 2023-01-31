Ergo (ERG) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00007556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,862.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00414512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00756970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00583874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00186178 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,335,227 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

