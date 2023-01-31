ERC20 Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $156.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00215991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00950389 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $224.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

