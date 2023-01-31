Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its Q earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,609. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

