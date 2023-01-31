Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.
ELS traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
