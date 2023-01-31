Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 5,372,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

