Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

