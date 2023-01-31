Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

ESVIF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESVIF stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

