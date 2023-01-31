Enjin Coin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $438.57 million and $44.16 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
