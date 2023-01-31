EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.77

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 164689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

