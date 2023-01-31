Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.84 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Energi has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $166,376.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,252,115 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

