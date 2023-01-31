Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.18. Embraer shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 207,203 shares traded.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 129,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,301,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 35.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 26.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 365,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

