Elrond (EGLD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $19.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $42.85 or 0.00185247 BTC on popular exchanges.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 24,940,946 coins and its circulating supply is 24,933,614 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
