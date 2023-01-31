Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

