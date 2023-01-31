El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
El Pollo Loco Trading Up 4.2 %
LOCO traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,480. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $455.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.31.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.55 million. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.