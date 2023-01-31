El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 4.2 %

LOCO traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,480. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $455.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.55 million. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 370.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

