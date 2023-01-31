Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
EW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
