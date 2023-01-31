Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.