Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. 4,229,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,241. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

