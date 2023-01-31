EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) were up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 9.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

