Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of EPIC stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 65.40 ($0.81). 325,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market cap of £138.21 million and a PE ratio of 381.18. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.09).
About Ediston Property Investment
