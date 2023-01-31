Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPIC stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 65.40 ($0.81). 325,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market cap of £138.21 million and a PE ratio of 381.18. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.09).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

